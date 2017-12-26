Didn’t get what you wanted? Don’t pout, return it

chased. Most items can be returned either to a store or by mail in the manufacturer’s original packaging. Gift cards purchased in Oklahoma are nonrefundable.

Hibbett Sports allows returns for 60 days on both in-store and online purchases. With a receipt or copy of your shipment order, items can be returned for a refund, but without them, Hibbett Sports will not issue a refund. Items must be unworn and unwashed, in like-new condition with their original packaging and tags. But that customized jacket with your last name misspelled on the back cannot be returned.

Local shops will have varying return policies. Sydney Worrell, manager of The Enchanted Door in Altus, says its return policy is pretty standard. Items can be returned if you have a receipt and the item is in its original packaging with tags. Worrell said they keep all of the tags on items they gift-wrap in the store but mark through the price tag so customers can keep the price of the item to themselves but give the recipient a chance to exchange it.

If your Aunt Clara ordered you a pink bunny suit online, rest assured most online retailers have a return or exchange policy in place as well.

Amazon allows returns to most new, unopened items sold and fulfilled by Amazon within 30 days of delivery for a full refund, which usually takes about three to five days after the company receives and processes a return. Because Amazon allows third-party sellers to use their site as well, exchanges might take longer if an item was bought from a third-party retailer.

The Better Business Bureau suggests shoppers check with the store’s employees or the company’s website for store-specific return and exchange policies. Many will require that you bring the receipt, so mind the time limit, be aware of restocking fees on large-ticket items, keep the original packaging and understand that online retailers may not refund shipping fees. And if all else fails, re-gift.