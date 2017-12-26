Community support helps Salvation Army efforts

Staff Report

This Holiday Season has been an exceptional time of giving at The Salvation Army of Altus. Major Ben Walters expresses a great big thank you to all the volunteers and partnerships with other ministries and agencies.

“There have been so many groups of people, individuals and partnerships that have helped us serve in Jackson, Greer, and Harmon counties this Thanksgiving and Christmas season,” Walters said.

Walters is referring to their work during the holiday season, beginning at Thanksgiving and ending at Christmas. The Salvation Army in Altus serves Greer, Jackson and Harmon counties.

Thanksgiving Day, The Salvation Army served more than 200 meals to local citizens in Altus. Approximately 65 volunteers helped prepare, serve and deliver the meals.

The Salvation Army provided Christmas food boxes and personal hygiene boxes to 120 families in Greer County and to 142 families in Jackson County. It als provided Angel Tree gifts to nearly 300 children in Jackson County. And it offered a a Christmas dinner in Hollis at the Hollis Civic Center for nearly 200 people.

In addition to this work, The Salvation Army took part in two evangelistic outreach efforts, serving hot beverages and meals to more than 400 people; helped families with utilities, clothing, rent and food from its Family Services office; and served 80 to 100 meals every Tuesday and Thursday out of its Soup Kitchen.

Walters said, “It has been a blessing to have several volunteers to help serve and deliver meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas; ring the bells and donate at our Red Kettle locations; adopt Angels from our Angel Tree; donate food and money; donate items to our Family Thrift Store; and prepare and serve meals at our Soup Kitchen.”