Here’s how to audition for the 2018 Summer Arts Institute

This summer, 272 students from across the state gathered at Quartz Mountain Lodge for two weeks of music, dancing, art and performances for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.

Since 1977, the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, or OSAI, has combined nationally renowned artists and developing young artists for intensive classes in nine disciplines — creative writing, dance, film and video, music — chorus and orchestra, photography, theater and visual arts.

Nearly 1,000 students auditioned last January and February for OSAI 2017, and auditions for OSAI 2018 are coming up quickly. OSAI will be held June 9-24, 2018 at Quartz Mountain Lodge in Lone Wolf.

“We try to audition as many as we can,”said Anne Peters, OSAI public relations director. “We want the very best students who are dedicated to their art.”

All accepted students automatically receive a full scholarship to the program. Auditions are judged by professional artists, educators and members of the Oklahoma Arts Institue Artistic Advisory Panel. Three judges adjudicate each discipline, and students are selected on the scores of those three judges.

Auditions for chorus, creative writing, drawing and painting, and orchestra will be held in Altus on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Altus High School at 400 N. Park Ave.

Other audition dates include:

• Acting — Sunday, Jan. 21 at Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center at 7777 S. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, and Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Tulsa Ballet at 1212 E. 45th Place in Tulsa.

• Dance — Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Susan E. Brackett Dance Center at 6800 N. Classen Blvd. Oklahoma City and Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Tulsa Ballet at 1212 E. 45th Place in Tulsa.

• Film and Video and Photography — Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Plainview High School at 1140 S. Plainview Road in Ardmore; Saturday, Feb. 10, at Edmond North High School at 215 W. Danforth Road in Edmond; Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 at Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center at 7777 S. May Ave.; Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences at 1202 W. Easton St. in Tulsa; and Sunday, Feb. 11, at Yukon High School at 1777 S. Yukon Parkway in Yukon.

Students wishing to audition must schedule their audition no later than noon the weekday before the audition date. Students must bring a government-issued ID or a birth certificate and pay a $20 fee for the first discipline and $15 for each subsequent discipline applied for. For all audition dates and to schedule an audition, visit oaiquartz.org or call 405-605-7500.

While attending the facility, the students are exposed to all nine areas of study with nightly performances by instructors and guest artists. As an elective option, extracurricular humanities classes are offered as well as morning yoga and hikes along the many trails at Quartz Mountain.

In 2017, Kristin Vallerio and Julia Pelletier, two students from Altus, were selected to be in the chorus.

Pelletier, a recent graduate of Navajo High School, said she learned to convey emotion while singing and to contemplate the philosophy of art in a way that applies to the rest of her life. It was her third year at OSAI.

Vallerio, a junior at Altus High School said she learned to put the song in her head into words that are full of feeling as well as artistic excellence.

At the close of the two-week academy, student showcases are held that include poetry readings, film screenings, a gallery opening, and music, dance, and theater performances at the Robert M. Kerr Performing Arts Center at the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center. The showcases are open to the public.

For more information visit oaiquartz.org or call Peters at 405-605-7500.

A 2017 OSAI student works on a watercolor painting. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Watercolor-1.jpg A 2017 OSAI student works on a watercolor painting. Courtesy photo