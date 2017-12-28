Lack of service motivates resident to open Ruff Grooming

When Marinda Calloway took her dog to get groomed at various locations in Altus in 2013, she kept being told it would be a few weeks before a groomer could get to her dog.

Like many people who open small businesses because they see a need in the community, Calloway researched the topic and learned that she could attend Fresh Pet Academy in Lawton to learn how to become a groomer. The former city hall worker opened Ruff Grooming in 2014 and it grew so quickly she had to move to a larger location at 2112 Falcon Road the next year.

At the new location, she added boarding, dog food and dog trainers to her shop and eventually added a portable grooming trailer that she takes to a dog’s home. The trainers focus on the objective of the owner. They train dogs for basic obedience or security, Calloway said, but they also can focus on troubleshooting issues people are having with their dogs.

On Wednesday, groomer Heather Davis was busy grooming Cruz, a miniature Schnauzer. Davis is one of four groomers who work at the business on commission. Calloway said she’s learned a lot from the other groomers.

The size of the dog, its temperament and its fur and skin condition determines the price of grooming, which can range from $35 for a small dog to $120 for a larger breed such as a Newfoundland. Calloway said if it takes two people to groom a dog because of its temperament or fur condition, they have to charge more since they are using two people and they’re working on commission.

“Dog owners really don’t get down and check their dogs’ ears and teeth and other parts,” Calloway said.

Calloway says her groomers go beyond washing and trimming their fur. They usually check the dog’s health and act as a go-between for the dog owner and its veterinarian.

You can find Ruff Grooming at 2112 Falcon Road in Altus, online at RuffGroomingShop.com or at Ruff Grooming and Boarding on Facebook. The telephone number for the shop is 580-649-5819.

Groomer Heather Davis spruces up Cruz a miniature Schnauzer Wednesday afternoon at Ruff Grooming on Falcon Road. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times