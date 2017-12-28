Property taxes due by Friday

The end of another year brings the deadline to pay property taxes. While property taxes may seem like another expense with little payoff, schools, libraries and other public services are directly affected by the money taken in by the county government.

Property owners will have until Dec. 31 to pay half of the taxed amount or the full amount if their statement is $25 or less. For those who choose to pay half in December, the second half is due by March 31. Because Dec. 31 falls on a Sunday before a holiday, property owners can pay their taxes online at okcountytreasurers.com, with a fee included, or send in postmark checks before Dec. 31.

According to Jackson County Assessor Lisa Roberson, ad valorem or property taxes that are collected at the end of each year are distributed in nine categories: General education, sinking funds for education, building for education, county, health, library, ambulance, vocational-technology education and non-general education.

“Homeowners are allowed exemptions but they have to come in and apply for them,” Roberson said.

The State of Oklahoma allows for a homestead exemption which requires that you own your own home on Jan. 1 and it must be your principal residence on Jan. 1. An additional homestead exemption is available for those who qualify with a gross household income of $20,000 or less a year while meeting all the homestead exemption requirements.

Those with a gross household income of $12,000 or less, who are at least 65 years or totally disabled may also be eligible for a property tax refund/credit. Disabled veterans or surviving spouses of service members who died in the line of duty who meet specific requirements may also be eligible for tax exemptions on property tax.

Your county assessor can help you determine if you qualify for a property tax exemption.

For more information, contact Roberson at 580-482-0787.