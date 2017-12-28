WOSC to host Seussical the Musical auditions

With the new year comes the beginning of the spring musical season for Western Choral Society at Western Oklahoma State College. In spring 2018, they’ll be performing Seussical the Musical, a musical based on the stories of Dr. Seuss, the children’s author who wrote “Horton Hears a Who!’ and “Miss Gertrude McFuzz.”

The overarching plot of the show mirrors “Horton Hears a Who!” about an elephant who tried to protect the people of Who-ville who live on a tiny speck of dust. The show is narrated by The Cat in the Hat who acts as host and emcee of the performance.

The cast of major characters includes The Cat in the Hat, Mr. McGurkus owner of the Circus McGurkus, Jose the Pool Boy, Louie Armstrong, Horton the Elephant and The Grinch, just to name a few, along with supporting characters including Yertle the Turtle and General Genghis Kahn Schmitz and choral ensembles.

Auditions for the musical are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. But don’t worry, you don’t have to be a Western student to audition. They’re open to the public for all ages.

Western’s Choir Director Jeffrey Gonda said all you need is a song to sing that shows off your voice and the ability to “green eggs and ham” it up. For those who don’t like to sing or would prefer not to, Western Choral Society is also looking for people to help build and paint sets, work on costumes, lighting, choreography and hair and makeup for the cast.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Gonda at jeffrey.gonda@wosc.edu.