Police log for Dec. 22-28

Incidents

Friday, Dec. 22

12;05 a.m., Warrants, 520 Kathy St.

3:42 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 820 N. Main St.

3:47 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 600 block North Grady Street.

10:25 a.m., Fire, 1001 Phoebe St.

2:36 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 619 N. Main St.

3:59 p.m., Assist other agency, 1200 E. Pecan St.

4:22 p.m., Trespassing, 619 N. Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 23

1:12 a.m., fight, 2101 E. Broadway St.

9:48 a.m., Fire, Blair.

10:06 a.m., Assist other agency, East Broadway Street.

6:28 p.m., Fire, 1310 W. Broadway St.

5:27 p.m., Fire, 1119 Loyadell St.

6:16 p.m., fire, 400 block West Elm Street.

11:15 p.m., Loud unusual noise, 1400 N. Thomas St.

Sunday, Dec. 24

1:03 p.m., Stolen property, 2516 E. Broadway St.

3:44 p.m., Fire, E. CR 157 and 206.

4:47 p.m., Fire, 613 Hayes Ave.

11:23 p.m., Fire, 700 E. Liveoak St.

Monday, Dec. 25

8:17 a.m., Fire, Ridgecrest Road.

11:44 a.m., Accident with injuries, Main Street and Falcon Road.

7:17 p.m., Burglary, 704 W. Elm St.

8:45 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Davis and Frisco streets.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

8:59 a.m., Assist other agency, 601 E. Sutherland St.

2:35 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 700 E. Broadway St.

3:35 p.m., Fire, 720 E. Cypress St.

4:26 p.m., Burglary, 704 W. Elm St.

5:30 p.m., Trespassing, 618 N. Spurgeon St.

7:04 p.m., Fireworks illegal, 1400 block North Willard Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

1:10 a.m., Fire, CR 207 and 155, Blair

2:56 a.m., Assist other agency, 1133 Cherry St.

5:10 p.m., Assault and battery, 1200 E. Pecan St.

Thursday, Dec. 28

3:37 a.m., Reckless driving, Main Street

11:02 a.m., Carbon monoxide detector, 805 Cambridge St.

11:52 a.m., Tree on fire, CR 155 and 207

12:15 p.m., Fire, CR 207 and SH 19

3:11 p.m., Hit and run, 2500 N. Main St.

5:53 p.m., Intoxicated driver, Falcon Road

10:48 p.m., Fire, 2600 Cedar Creek Drive

Arrests

Friday, Dec. 22

Demetrice Tyrone Gibson, 38, assault and battery.

David Luna, 42, domestic abuse.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Pedro Alvardo-Saenz, 28, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place.

Pedro Espinoza, 31, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place.

Ronald Gonzales, 57, public intoxication.

Eliseo Chao Lopez, 54, uses drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into a human body.

Monday, Dec. 25

Jay Lavurn Ryan, 37, possession of schedule I or II substance.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Carol Kadayso, 45, domestic abuse.

Juwan Tyrelle West, 25, aggravated driving under the influence.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Donald Debbs, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of any intoxicating substance.