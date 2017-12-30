Mark Medford, a transportation technician III for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation office in Altus, checks over a snowplow/sander Friday morning in preparation for bad roads. The National Weather Service was predicting freezing drizzle and icy roads, particularly bridges and overpasses, for Friday night into Saturday morning and a possible wintery mix of sleet and snow by Sunday. Medford said he maintains U.S. Highway 62 between Altus and Snyder.

