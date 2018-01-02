Council to discuss animal welfare amendment

Though they meet as separate bodies, the Altus Municipal Authority and Altus City Council are comprised of the same members and meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Altus City Council plans to discuss a new employee handbook, which if approved, would be effective as of Feb. 1. According to the City of Altus, the employee handbook has been through a revision process for the past 18 months. The initial review and revisions were done by staff from the Human Resources Department, Finance Department and City Manager’s office, changes were then reviewed by Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group and City Attorney Andrea Chism.

Also on the agenda, the Animal Welfare Committee, which was created on Jan. 5, 2016, under Mayor’s appointments, has recommended an amendment to the City’s animal control ordinances that would add and amend definitions, increase fines, create new categories of adoption and related fees, allow the surrender of pets to the shelter and provide a related fee, allow a person to own more pets if certain conditions are met, provide a new licensing program for licensing of dogs and cats and clarify certain crimes for which pet owners can only be prosecuted in District Court.

The council will consider this amendment, which includes previously adopted language regarding tethering of animals and removing animal control from the Police Department that was never codified.

The Altus Municipal Authority plans to discuss its consent agenda which includes minutes from the last meeting held Dec. 19 and a claims list, and consider any items removed from that consent agenda if there are any. There are no other items on the agenda which require a vote.

To see the full agendas, visit www.altusok.gov or call City Clerk Debbie Davis at 580-481-2244.