Construction workers at the Hobby Lobby site on North Main Street attach a plastic shield over their work area Saturday when cold temperatures and high winds hit the area. After temperatures in the single digits hit Altus on Monday morning, the area is expected to heat up into the 40s by tomorrow.

Construction workers at the Hobby Lobby site on North Main Street attach a plastic shield over their work area Saturday when cold temperatures and high winds hit the area. After temperatures in the single digits hit Altus on Monday morning, the area is expected to heat up into the 40s by tomorrow. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Hobby-Lobby-1.jpg Construction workers at the Hobby Lobby site on North Main Street attach a plastic shield over their work area Saturday when cold temperatures and high winds hit the area. After temperatures in the single digits hit Altus on Monday morning, the area is expected to heat up into the 40s by tomorrow.