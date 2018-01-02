Posted on by

Chamber speaker to address navigating workplace rapids


Staff Report

Staff Report

Western Oklahoma State College and The Altus Chamber of Commerce will host motivational speaker Greg Hawks and his keynote address “Navigating Work Place Rapids” on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Pioneer Heritage Center, 2801 N. Main, on the Western Oklahoma State College campus.

The cost is $10 which includes a lunchon.

According to a press release, the program will focus on change and how to be successful in organizational challenges.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Altus Chamber of Commerce at 580-482-0210.

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:38 am |    

Lack of service motivates resident to open Ruff Grooming

Lack of service motivates resident to open Ruff Grooming
9:17 am |    

View Post

9:22 am |    

Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves

Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves
comments powered by Disqus