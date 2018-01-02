Chamber speaker to address navigating workplace rapids

Staff Report

Western Oklahoma State College and The Altus Chamber of Commerce will host motivational speaker Greg Hawks and his keynote address “Navigating Work Place Rapids” on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Pioneer Heritage Center, 2801 N. Main, on the Western Oklahoma State College campus.

The cost is $10 which includes a lunchon.

According to a press release, the program will focus on change and how to be successful in organizational challenges.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Altus Chamber of Commerce at 580-482-0210.