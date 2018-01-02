Tobacco helpline offers free resource for tobacco-free 2018

Staff Report

Thinking about quitting tobacco in the new year? The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), provides free resources to Oklahomans who are thinking about quitting tobacco, currently quitting tobacco, former tobacco users wanting to stay tobacco-free and those who want to support loved ones or patients.

Rosalyn Hall, Chair of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team Tobacco, Alcohol & Substance Abuse Committee, said, “Whether you’re ready to quit right away, or you’re just thinking about quitting, the Helpline’s free resources and specially trained Quit Coaches can help you create a customized plan that works for you.”

The helpline’s free customizable services include three plans: All Access, Web Coach and Individual Services. In addition to text and email support, along with phone and web coaching, the Helpline also provides free patches, gum and lozenges. These innovative tools and customizable options provide flexibility for Oklahomans searching for a quit plan that fits their lifestyle.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is not just for those who are ready to quit. For those thinking of quitting tobacco, the helpline offers information and resources to prepare Oklahomans for the next step. Additionally, tobacco users are encouraged to take the Helpline’s Readiness Quiz to assess their attitudes, beliefs and emotions regarding the quitting process.

“With so many free resources, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is an invaluable resource for all Oklahomans, no matter where they are on their quit journey,” said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. “This New Year, consider calling the Helpline and giving yourself and your loved ones the gift of a healthier life.”

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to learn more. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on how your business or community can become tobacco-free contact Victoria Cleveland at victoriac@health.ok.gov or Tara Turner at tarad@health.ok.gov; community organizations contact Shaundra Covey at shaundra.covey@socag.org.