County prepares for 2018 election cycle

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met for the last regular session of 2017 on Friday.

The board discussed and approved a resolution to set the Jackson County Fair Board filing period beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 16 and ending at 4 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018. The board also approved the election date for the Jackson County Fair Board on Feb. 13.

At the recommendation of the Election Board, the board of commissioners approved a bid from Midwest Printing of Altus for printing and delivering of digital ballots for all elections for a 12-month period beginning Jan. 1.

The board appointed District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson to serve as chairman and District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler to serve as vice chairman beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

The board also took bids for road, bridge materials and tires into consideration. The bid that is approved will cover these supplies beginning Jan. 1, 2018 through June 30.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a resolution declaring two Stihl pole saws and two Redmax chainsaws as surplus equipment that will later be auctioned off in compliance with state law.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. For more information call 580-482-4420.