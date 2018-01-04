Make the most of remaining days of your winter break

Winter break is almost over for school-age children, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still time to squeeze in more fun before getting back to class. Think there’s nothing to do in Altus? Well, think again.

With warmer weather forecasted this weekend, now’s the perfect time to check out Altus’ parks. Cole Heights Park, also known as Missile Park, on Katy Drive not only has playground equipment but a skate park as well, or visit Hoyt Shadid Park at the Altus Reservoir to shoot hoops at the Thunder basketball court.

If a drive isn’t out of the question, take the kids on a hike at Quartz Mountain Nature Park. It’s the park’s off-season, so the park is quieter than it is in the summer. Hike up Horizon Trail or find the Cave Trail behind Quartz Mountain Lodge and Resort, but don’t forget to bring plenty of water. Pack a picnic and your camera and stay quiet — you might spot deer wandering through the park.

Want to take a picture with your children? Try setting your phone to selfie mode and set a timer. Prop your phone on a tree branch, rock or other sturdy surface and set your pose. It’s a good way to capture a memory of everyone.

If you’d rather stay in town, check out the Museum of the Western Prairie at 1100 Memorial Drive. Though small, the museum has artifacts telling the story of southwest Oklahoma beginning with the American Indians, frontier soldiers, cowboys and homesteaders through the modern advances of the 20th Century. There is a replicated dugout and frontier home with a working water pump and school bell. Admission costs $1 for children age 6 to 18 and $4 for their adult supervisors.

You can also check out the Wigwam Art Gallery at 117 W. Commerce St. The exhibition Birds of A Feather features artwork by both Native American and non-native artists guided by a knowledgeable art curator. You can set up an appointment by calling 580-301-3150.

For some inside group activities, Town and Country Lanes at 1616 E. Broadway opens at noon on Saturday and stays open until midnight for bowling. The Skate Place at 200 Todd Lane opens from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday night for skating.

The Altus Public Library also keeps Sequoyah Award-winning books on-hand for those students who want to get a head start on the second semester’s reading list. They also have launchpads available to check out with age appropriate learning games already installed.

Whether your child likes to stay home with a book or spend time with friends, there are plenty of activities available to help them make the most of winter break.

Katrina Goforth | Altus Times Those who hike or have a picnic during Quartz Mountain Nature Park’s off-season are likely to see deer wandering through the park, so keep your eyes open and your camera ready. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Deer17-1.jpg Katrina Goforth | Altus Times Those who hike or have a picnic during Quartz Mountain Nature Park’s off-season are likely to see deer wandering through the park, so keep your eyes open and your camera ready. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times