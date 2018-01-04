Upcoming events

A Navigating Workplace Rapids seminar and luncheon is scheduled for today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WOSC Pioneer Heritage Center at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Greg Hawks is the guest speaker. The cost is $10 and lunch is included. For more information contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210.

The First Day of the Second Semester is Monday, Jan. 8, for students at Altus Public Schools. Monday starts the third nine weeks of school. For more information, visit www.altusps.com

A Winter Bible Study is scheduled Sunday, Jan. 14-17 at 5 p.m. at Martha Road Baptist Church at 20388 E. CR 158 off U.S. 283. The event is open to the public and will feature Dr. Heath Thomas, Dean of the Hobbs College at Oklahoma Baptist University. A free meal will follow the study. For more information call 580-482-3377 or visit www.martharoadbaptist.org.

Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) after school ministry is scheduled to recommence Jan. 9 at 3:15 p.m. BLAST is held Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th grade students in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework and Bible stories for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonalinfluenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.