Broken water lines cause flood of city activity

Recent weather conditions have caused a flood of broken water pipelines and left Altus city workers going from one location to the next to repair lines across the city.

“The goal is for the citizens not to have anything to worry about,” Altus Street Commissioner and Utility Line Maintenance Supervisor Chad Osbourne said. “We want their water working, electricity working and roads cleared so that can happen.”

But with Oklahoma’s clay soil, dry weather and cold climate, that hasn’t been possible during the last two weeks. These factors combined cause the ground to split and water pipes to bust beneath the pressure. City workers have been taking care of about 70 water leaks and busted pipes all over Altus, sometimes through the holidays, weekends and overnight.

On Tuesday, Osbourne said there were seven main water line breaks and three more overnight into Wednesday morning, and according to him, those take priority. And the time it takes to repair any water leak varies.

First, his crew has to locate the source of the leak. There’s no scientific way to do that, Osbourne said. It’s what they call chasing the leak.

They begin by digging at the sight of the visible water, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the leak is in that location. If it isn’t, they’ll continue digging until it’s found. And that can be time-consuming.

From there, it’s a matter of replacing the busted pipes or their components while dealing with cold, running or pooling water. Osbourne said his crew worked on one line from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, and came back the next morning at 7.

“And they do it with a grin on their faces,” Osbourne said. “I don’t know how they do that.”

Osbourne said they’ve had employees gone and jobs left unfilled, so the crew is shorthanded. But he’s proud of the way they work without complaint and keep going despite the cold weather and colder water.

And it’s taken help from each of the City of Altus’ maintenance departments to keep up. Whether it’s showing up with equipment or extra hands, Osbourne said it’s what will make the difference.

Osbourne hopes to replace some water lines in Altus this year. In the meantime, city workers continue their duties one busted pipe at a time.

Scenes like this have one at Lee and Commerce streets dotted the Altus community this week as an undermanned water repair staff works long hours to fix broken water lines. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Main-Break-1.jpg Scenes like this have one at Lee and Commerce streets dotted the Altus community this week as an undermanned water repair staff works long hours to fix broken water lines. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Two city employees try to find the source of a water line break in an alleyway downtown Wednesday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Main-Break-2.jpg Two city employees try to find the source of a water line break in an alleyway downtown Wednesday. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times