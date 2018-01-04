City Council passes animal control amendment

The Altus City Council and Municipal Authority met in regular session Tuesday night. Though they’re separate governing bodies, they consist of the same members and meet consecutively.

The Altus City Council meeting was held first.

Though a short agenda, the council approved an amendment to Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances dealing with animal welfare. The amendment set a surrender fee of $20 for spayed/neutered animals and a $40 fee for those that are not. It also created a licensing program. The licensing fee for spayed/neutered animals is waived for their lifetime, while the fee for animals that are not spayed/neutered will be $50 a year.

With the recommendation of Assistant City Manager Matt Wojnowski, who oversees Animal Control, the council did not vote to pass an emergency clause. An emergency clause makes any amendment effective immediately. Instead, Wojnowski wants to wait the standard 30 days in order to educate the public about those changes.

The council approved the consent agenda which included payments in the amount of $18,065.94 and $10,670.36 to Boynton Williams and Associates of Norman for professional design fees for the new Central Fire Station on Park Lane.

The council also approved the new City of Altus employee handbook that will be effective as of Feb. 1. According to City Manager Janice Cain, the changes include removing Good Friday from the list of holidays to reflect that it is not normally observed with time off by the City of Altus. Another major change caps the accruable sick leave to 1,000 hours for city employees, a number Cain said is standard for municipal governments and will help cut spending.

Cain said the changes were reviewed by City Attorney Andrea Chism and an outside attorney as well as the city staff before being presented to the council.

The Altus Municipal Authority met immediately after the City Council. The authority approved the minutes from the Dec. 19 meeting and their list of claims.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Kevin McAuliffe was the only member absent.

The next Altus City Council and Municipal Authority meeting is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St.

For more information, contact City Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Davis at 580-481-2244.