Voters to decide fate of bond issue on Tuesday

The superintendent of the Blair School District says the district needs to shift the money currently used to rent school buses to other operating fund expenses.

Blair Superintendent Jimmy Smith said the district currently spends $25,000 a year renting two buses from an Oklahoma City-based leasing company.

He said that was OK when the state economy was strong and the local carryover from year to year was higher. But with lean times for the state and local districts, that $25,000 could better be used for classroom needs and other operating fund expenses.

The Blair School District Board of Education has placed a $300,000 bond issue on a special election ballot for Tuesday. If approved, the bond issue would cover buying three buses, two for its current routes and one for student activities.

The district owns a 20-year-old student activity bus that doesn’t have the safety features that new buses have, including a child safety alarm. Newer buses have the alarms to verify that a bus driver has checked every seat on the bus to make sure a child is not left on the bus. The alarms go off continuously if the driver doesn’t go to the back of a bus to push a button to verify he or she has walked to the back and supposedly checked every seat.

New buses also have higher seatbacks and different types of padding for safety.

The leased buses either seat 72 or 55 passengers. The district has 295 students and its two routes take about 35 minutes for one and 55 minutes for the other. If the bond issue passes, the district will purchase three buses which will transport as many as 72 passengers each. Buses cost about $90,000 each, depending on seating capacity, the size of the engine, the kind of fuel used and other variables.

If approved, property taxpayers would have their bills increase by 5.99 percent, or $5.99 for each $100 they pay in property taxes, for five years.

Although there is no organized opposition to the bond issue, Smith said a similar bond issue failed last year.