Leslie Dirk Bagwell

Leslie Dirk Bagwell passed from this life on Dec. 31, 2017 at home at age 55. Dirk was born on Feb. 20, 1962 in Enid, Oklahoma to James Bagwell and Sally (Bush) Bagwell. His early years were spent traveling as military families do, attending school in Germany, Colorado Springs and the family moved back to Oklahoma where he graduated from Navajo High School. Dirk married the love of his life Kelli Croft and to this union were born daughter Dara-Brooke and Dirk Kade. Dirk enjoyed golf, softball, baseball, weightlifting and loved to watch old westerns especially John Wayne and Elvis. He spent the last 10 years farming, enjoying every minute. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Warren. Dirk especially loved to spend time with his family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Dirk is survived by his wife Kelli of the home, his parents James and Sally Bagwell of Warren, mother-in-law Pat Croft, son Dirk Kade Bagwell and wife Kristen of Blair and daughter Dara-Brooke Rose and husband Jacob also of Blair, brother Ricky Bagwell of Edmond, Okla., sister Vicki Beasley and husband Don of McKinney, Texas. Dirk leaves a legacy of four very special grandchildren, Caleb and Cadee Rose and Presley and Dixen Bagwell, nephews Seth Beasley and James Bagwell and a host of other relatives and friends. Dirk was preceded in death by his father-in-law Wayne Croft, grandparents Clark and Margarete Bagwell and; Oran and Oleta Bush and great-grandparents Burl and Eva Bush and Henry and Rosie Hinton.

Viewing was Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, with family receiving friends at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home located at 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, 580-846-9018.

Services for Dirk were scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Martha Road Baptist Church with Joe Poulin officiating; a private interment followed at Warren Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be made for Dirk by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com.