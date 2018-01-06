Police log for Jan. 3-5

Incidents
Wednesday, Jan. 3
12:05 a.m., Loud unusual noise, 1300 block Adams Street
7:56 a.m., Reckless driving, East Broadway Street
12:22 p.m., Fire, 2600 Cedar Creek Drive
2:11 p.m., Fire, CR 213
10:39 p.m., Assault and battery, 900 block North Navajoe Street
Thursday, Jan. 4
1:39 a.m., Intoxicated person, 510 N. Main St.
8:59 a.m., Assist other agency, 101 N. Main St.
12:37 p.m., Fire, 711 W. Tamarack Road
2:55 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 300 S. Main St.
3:56 p.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 283
5:32 p.m., Fire, Hess
8:23 p.m., Larceny, 214 S. Chalmers St.
9:09 p.m., Burglary, 317 Mercury St.
9:15 p.m., Fire, 100 N. Neville St., Elmer
Friday, Jan. 5
3:58 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Jackson and Commerce streets
Arrests
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Katlynn Brewer, 27, possession of schedule III, IV, or V substance.
Dustin Johnson, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into the human body.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Christina Coronado, 25, failure to pay taxes due to state.
Barbara Ruth Durrough, 66, distributes, dispenses or transports a controlled dangerous substance.