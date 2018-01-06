Police log for Jan. 3-5

Incidents

Wednesday, Jan. 3

12:05 a.m., Loud unusual noise, 1300 block Adams Street

7:56 a.m., Reckless driving, East Broadway Street

12:22 p.m., Fire, 2600 Cedar Creek Drive

2:11 p.m., Fire, CR 213

10:39 p.m., Assault and battery, 900 block North Navajoe Street

Thursday, Jan. 4

1:39 a.m., Intoxicated person, 510 N. Main St.

8:59 a.m., Assist other agency, 101 N. Main St.

12:37 p.m., Fire, 711 W. Tamarack Road

2:55 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 300 S. Main St.

3:56 p.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 283

5:32 p.m., Fire, Hess

8:23 p.m., Larceny, 214 S. Chalmers St.

9:09 p.m., Burglary, 317 Mercury St.

9:15 p.m., Fire, 100 N. Neville St., Elmer

Friday, Jan. 5

3:58 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Jackson and Commerce streets

Arrests

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Katlynn Brewer, 27, possession of schedule III, IV, or V substance.

Dustin Johnson, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into the human body.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Christina Coronado, 25, failure to pay taxes due to state.

Barbara Ruth Durrough, 66, distributes, dispenses or transports a controlled dangerous substance.