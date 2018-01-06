Upcoming events

Today

The 2018 Frazer Bank Invitational Basketball Tournament concludes today with games beginning at 1 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College. The championship games begin at 6:20 p.m. for girls and 7:30 p.m. for boys.

This Week

The First Day of the Second Semester is Monday, Jan. 8, for students at Altus Public Schools. Monday starts the third nine weeks of school. For more information, visit www.altusps.com

The Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association will hold an informational meeting regarding producer planning opportunities for the upcoming 2018 wheat harvest from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Southwest Technology Center, 711 W. Tamarack in Altus. For more information, send an email to tammy.miller@okagassn.org or carli.aebi@okagassn.org.

A Winter Bible Study is scheduled Sunday, Jan. 14-17 at 5 p.m. at Martha Road Baptist Church at 20388 E. CR 158 off U.S. 283. The event is open to the public and will feature Dr. Heath Thomas, Dean of the Hobbs College at Oklahoma Baptist University. A free meal will follow the study. For more information call 580-482-3377 or visit www.martharoadbaptist.org.

Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) after school ministry is scheduled to recommence Jan. 9 at 3:15 p.m. BLAST is held Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th grade students in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework and Bible stories for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonalinfluenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.