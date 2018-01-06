Duke student wins regional investment award

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ashlee Bevers, a senior at Southwest Alternative Cooperative, Duke High School, was recently honored as the Southwest Region Winner of the Oklahoma Securities Commission Invest Ed® Students Tracking and Researching the Stock Market (STARS) program.

Bevers received the award at a Dec. 9 awards ceremony at the University of Oklahoma Faculty House in Oklahoma City. Ashlee attended the ceremony with her grandparents, Doug and Pam White, and her financial literacy teacher Deborah Adams. STARS is a high school investor education project.

One of the primary goals of STARS is to raise students’ awareness of money management, saving and investing. The STARS program requires students to complete an investment risk assessment, develop investment goals, research stocks, create an online portfolio, track stock transactions, and write a report. Report winners representing six regions including one state report winner are selected each semester.

After participating in the Invest Ed® program, Ashlee wrote, that her “investment goal is to be able to use the information….to invest my money.”

Ashlee participated in the STARS program at www.investedok.org as a student in a financial literacy course taught by Deborah Adams on the campus at Southwest Technical Center in Altus.

Photo Provided Ashlee Bevers, left, with her financial literacy instructor Deborah Adams of Southwest Technical Cencter. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Ashlee-and-Financial-Literacy-teacher-Deborah-Adams.jpeg Photo Provided Ashlee Bevers, left, with her financial literacy instructor Deborah Adams of Southwest Technical Cencter. Photo Provided