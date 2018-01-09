Foster-Donaldson

Lauren Nicole Donaldson and Evan Curtis Foster, both of Norman, are announcing their engagement to be married.

The couple plan to be married at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid on Saturday, April 28.

Lauren is the daughter of John and Cindy Donaldson of Enid.

She graduated from Enid High School in 2004 and received her B.A. in anthropology in 2008 from the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Lauren graduated from OU Health Sciences Center in 2010 with a master’s degree in health sciences. She is currently employed by The Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma as Physicians Associate in the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Department.

Evan is the son of Jerry and Sandra Foster of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

He graduated from Altus High School in 2002 and received a B.S. in Chemistry in 2007. Evan is currently a chemist at Environmental Testing Inc. in Oklahoma City.

The couple plan to have the groom’s brother, Nathan Foster, for their best man; the groom’s niece, Victoria Foster, as their flower girl; and the bride’s sisters, Jillian Bundrick and Meredith Donaldson, as their matron and maid of honor.

The couple is registered at zola.com and William Sonoma.