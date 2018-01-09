Upcoming events

The Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association will hold an informational meeting regarding producer planning opportunities for the upcoming 2018 wheat harvest from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Southwest Technology Center, 711 W. Tamarack in Altus. For more information, send an email to tammy.miller@okagassn.org or carli.aebi@okagassn.org.

The Altus Public Schools Board of Education will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in the board room of the district’s administration building at 219 N. Lee Street. The board usually meets on the second Monday each month. An agenda was not available in time for Tuesday’s edition.

A Winter Bible Study is scheduled Sunday, Jan. 14-17 at 5 p.m. at Martha Road Baptist Church at 20388 E. CR 158 off U.S. 283. The event is open to the public and will feature Dr. Heath Thomas, Dean of the Hobbs College at Oklahoma Baptist University. A free meal will follow the study. For more information call 580-482-3377 or visit www.martharoadbaptist.org.

Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) after school ministry is scheduled to recommence today at 3:15 p.m. BLAST is held Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th grade students in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework and Bible stories for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.