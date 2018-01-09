SWOSU offering STEAM camp for 7th-grade girls

Staff Report

Girls from across Oklahoma will have the opportunity to experience a new camp featuring Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics, or STEAM, at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

The Southwest Alliance for Girls’ Enrichment, or SAGE, is updating Tech Trek at SWOSU, a STEM camp previously conducted from 2013 to 2017. This new opportunity incorporates the arts and humanities to enrich and add interest to STEM, plus to be featured on their own to enhance communication, teamwork and professionalism—thus making STEAM.

Girls will stay overnight in residence halls during the week of camp — June 17-23. They will participate in interactive and hands-on activities on the SWOSU campus, interact with role models from various fields, and travel to local destinations and to Oklahoma City to experience STEAM on-sight.

Campers pay a non-refundable $100 registration fee—the remaining $900 in costs per camper is covered by grants and donations. Tax-deductible donations to the SAGE STEAM camp may be made via the SWOSU Foundation. Both in-kind and monetary contributions are welcome.

The SAGE committee members are looking for Oklahoma girls who are currently in seventh grade who want to explore their interest and potential career options in STEAM; who are not necessarily the top students, but who are passionate and motivated about increasing their knowledge and having new experiences; who may need that extra boost of encouragement and self-confidence; who are capable of working in a team and on their own; who have a history of showing respect and appropriate levels of self-control; and who would truly benefit from the experience.

Student nominations by teachers, counselors and principals are now being accepted online through 12 noon on Tuesday, Jan. 23. After being nominated, girls will be asked to complete a camper application by Feb. 11 and then undergo a “get-to-know-you” phone interview in March. As many as 50 girls will be selected to attend the SAGE STEAM camp.

The student nomination form and other information about the camp may be found online at www.swosu.edu/academics or email sagesteamcamp@gmail.com.