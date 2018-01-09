County receives more than $8 million in property taxes

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The board discussed the total property taxes collected as of Dec. 31, 2017, at which time half of the property taxes were due. County Treasurer Renee Howard provided the board with a report that showed the total property taxes paid by the end of 2017 totaled $8,062,099.80. The other half of owed property taxes are due March 31.

The board approved a contract between the Jackson County Health Department and Philip Beauchamp for building custodial work. The contract is only temporary, according to the Jackson County Health Department, while the current custodian is out.

The board declared a 2001 Ford F150 truck as surplus equipment. An Axion computer, printer and monitor; electric concrete vibrator; Dell computer; and Dell and Hewlett-Packard laptop computers were also declared surplus equipment. Surplus equipment is then auctioned off throughout the year according to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma through the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board.

The board also declared a truck mount patcher, brush chipper and compressor as surplus equipment to sell through Mike Graham Auctioneers of Marlow.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St.

For more information call 580-482-4420.