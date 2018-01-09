Grade school cheerleaders from Granite yell a wish and cross their fingers as the Tipton Lady Tigers shoot free throws Saturday in the championship game of the Frazer Bank Invitational Basketball game Saturday at Western Oklahoma State College. Jinxing the Lady Tigers didn’t work as Tipton won, 65-59. See coverage on page 8.

Grade school cheerleaders from Granite yell a wish and cross their fingers as the Tipton Lady Tigers shoot free throws Saturday in the championship game of the Frazer Bank Invitational Basketball game Saturday at Western Oklahoma State College. Jinxing the Lady Tigers didn’t work as Tipton won, 65-59. See coverage on page 8. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_GraniteCheerleaders.jpg Grade school cheerleaders from Granite yell a wish and cross their fingers as the Tipton Lady Tigers shoot free throws Saturday in the championship game of the Frazer Bank Invitational Basketball game Saturday at Western Oklahoma State College. Jinxing the Lady Tigers didn’t work as Tipton won, 65-59. See coverage on page 8.