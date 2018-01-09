Police log for Jan. 5-7

Incidents
Friday, Jan. 5
3:58 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Jackson and Commerce streets
Saturday, Jan. 6
12:43 p.m., Assist other agency, Veterans Drive
2:51 p.m., Fire, East Eula Street, Eldorado
9:04 p.m., Motorist assist, 1317 W. Broadway St.
Sunday, Jan. 7
3:07 a.m., Fire, U.S. 62
3:48 a.m., Man with a gun, 2000 block East Broadway Street
4:11 a.m., Hit and run, 508 Sleepy Hollow
8:59 a.m., Larceny, 1101 Union Circle
10:10 a.m., Fire, Eldorado
1:14 p.m., Man with a gun, Union Circle
4:07 p.m., Assault and battery, 509 S. Main St.
5:55 p.m., Burglary, A and Howse streets
Arrests
Friday, Jan. 5
Samantha Burns, 39, failure to appear: possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brandon Haas, 32, driving under suspension.
Bethany Mitchell, 29, driving a motor vehicle with the privilege canceled, denied, suspended or revoked.
Daniel Ornelas, 20, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Gavino Reyes, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into the human body.
Rosie Sample, 54, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public.
Adam Sanders, 34, driving a motor vehicle with the privilege canceled, denied, suspended or revoked.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Christopher Martin, 43, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Anna Rivera, 45, possession of schedule I or II substance.