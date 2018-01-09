Police log for Jan. 5-7

Incidents

Friday, Jan. 5

3:58 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Jackson and Commerce streets

Saturday, Jan. 6

12:43 p.m., Assist other agency, Veterans Drive

2:51 p.m., Fire, East Eula Street, Eldorado

9:04 p.m., Motorist assist, 1317 W. Broadway St.

Sunday, Jan. 7

3:07 a.m., Fire, U.S. 62

3:48 a.m., Man with a gun, 2000 block East Broadway Street

4:11 a.m., Hit and run, 508 Sleepy Hollow

8:59 a.m., Larceny, 1101 Union Circle

10:10 a.m., Fire, Eldorado

1:14 p.m., Man with a gun, Union Circle

4:07 p.m., Assault and battery, 509 S. Main St.

5:55 p.m., Burglary, A and Howse streets

Arrests

Friday, Jan. 5

Samantha Burns, 39, failure to appear: possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brandon Haas, 32, driving under suspension.

Bethany Mitchell, 29, driving a motor vehicle with the privilege canceled, denied, suspended or revoked.

Daniel Ornelas, 20, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Gavino Reyes, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into the human body.

Rosie Sample, 54, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public.

Adam Sanders, 34, driving a motor vehicle with the privilege canceled, denied, suspended or revoked.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Christopher Martin, 43, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Anna Rivera, 45, possession of schedule I or II substance.