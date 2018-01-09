Blair bond election is set for today

Voters in Blair will go to the polls today to vote on whether to approve a $300,000 bond issue for the Blair School District that would be used to buy three school buses.

The district currently rents two buses for $25,000 a year and has a third bus used for school activities.

Superintendent Jimmy Smith said last week that the money used from the general fund for the buses is needed for general operating expenses.

The district’s activity bus is 20 years old.

If the bond is approved by district voters, the district will purchase three buses, two for daily bus routes and the third for activities, Smith said.

The bond would add $5.99 to every $100 a property owner pays in county taxes for a five-year period.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone still in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast his or her vote.