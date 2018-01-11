District to announce Teacher of the Year tonight

The Altus Public Schools Board of Education will recognize state champions, All-State athletes and band members and name the teacher of the year during its regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. today.

The board will recognize Altus High School’s state championship dance team and All-State selection Molly Little and All-State band members Ethan Hasting, Uriel Perez and Asher Shoopman.

It will also announce the district’s teacher of the year from three finalists, Sharon Brown from the Altus Early Childhood Center; Shellie Howard from Altus Junior High; and Jessica Robinson from Altus High School. Each of those teachers were selected as the teacher of the year for her school building.

Other building teachers of the year included Stephanie Tucker of Rivers Elementary School; Brooke Byrd of Altus Primary School; Denise Durrence of Altus Elementary School; and Monica Sexton of Altus Intermediate School.

The district’s professional development committee uses criteria set forth by the Oklahoma Department of Education to select winners. The process involves submitting a resume and a short narrative as to “What it means to be a teacher” to the selection committee which narrows the selection to three finalists and calls for a school-wide vote for the Teacher of the Year.

Cindy Allen, director of curriculum for the Altus Public Schools and chairwoman of the professional development committee, will assist Superintendent Roger Hill with recognizing the teachers of the year for each building and the Teacher of the Year for the district.

The board will also vote on whether to allow Allen and Kathy James to attend the National Conference on Alternative Education in Dallas in March. The $1,926 in expenses will be paid for by the Statewide Alternative Education budget, according to a memo.

Most other items, including, among other items, expenses, financial reports, activity fundraisers will be voted on consent agenda.

The board of education meets at the district’s administrative center, 219 N. Lee St., in Altus at 5 p.m.