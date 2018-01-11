Wrestlers support free community meal

This past holiday season, Strong Tower Ministries at 805 Martin Luther King Avenue in Altus, served lunch on Christmas Day. Pastor Ruben and Angela Ybarra said they served a free meal to more than 100 people.

This is Strong Tower Ministries’ fifth year to serve lunch on Christmas Day, and Angela Ybarra said it’s the group’s new tradition. And it’s a tradition that has spread to other community organizations who came together to help.

When most people would be home with their families, members of Martha Road Baptist Church and the Altus High School Wrestling Team were helping make the lunch a success. While Altus Wrestling Coach Nick Williams had the idea to donate 10 hams for the lunch, members of Martha Road Baptist Church supplied side dishes and helped serve the meal.

“We are so grateful for partnerships in the community to help touch the lives of so many,” Angela Ybarra said. “Together we can do more.”

The lunch also included a surprise visit from Santa Claus who needed a meal after a full night of delivering presents.

After a successful Christmas Day meal, Pastor Ruben and Angela Ybarra said they love what they do and wouldn’t change it for the world.

Maybe next year, the number of people served will grow along with the community support for those in need.

Courtesy photo Back row, from left: Lillie Bailey, Angela Ybarra and Pastor Ruben Ybarra; front row, from left: Deondre Martinez, Alyza Ngiratulau, Janessa Reyes, Adam Dickerson and Hernan Rosas, members of the Altus High School Wrestling Team, bring hams to Strong Tower Ministries in preparation for a Christmas Day lunch.