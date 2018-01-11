Sheriff’s office reports December activity

Staff Report

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released its monthly report covering the month ending Dec. 31.

Jackson County Sheriff Roger LeVick reports that the JCSO deputies took a total of 18 written reports, two animal abuse calls, two calls for animal welfare checks, one call for an attempted suicide, four domestic calls, four breaking and entering calls, three harassment calls, one lost/found property call, one call concerning a runaway, three death calls, two calls about stolen vehicles, equipment and/or property and two calls about vandalism.

JSCO deputies responded to a total of 456 calls for the month. The summary includes 59 inmate transports either to or from the courthouse or other law enforcement agencies, seven juvenile transports, 54 inmate transports, 59 traffic stops, 18 cattle out calls, 15 warrants served, 10 responses to alarm calls, 11 stranded or abandoned vehicles, 23 suspicious vehicles or persons, 27 officer or agency assists, 29 fire or emergency calls, 74 civil papers served and 190 other miscellaneous calls including calls for open doors, assisting on accidents, checking individual welfare, and shots fired.

On Dec. 31, there were 142 inmates in custody, 122 were booked into the jail and 134 were released either by bonding, time served or court order released.

The department traveled in excess of 17,000 miles performing duties in the month of December.