Upcoming events

This Week

The Altus Public Schools, Western Oklahoma State College, Southwest Technical Center and most city and county government operations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Jackson County announced a bridge replacement project will close a mile section of East County Road 155 between south county roads 203 and 202, east of Blair, beginning Monday, Jan. 15. The Jackson County Commissioners said the project will take approximately 60 days to complete. Contact the Jackson County Commissioner’s Office at 580-482-4420.

The Altus City Council and Altus Municipal Authority have called a special meeting for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the second floor Frisco Room of the Altus City Hall, 509 S. Main Street. The agenda items include an update on departmental operations and a financial review.

The Red River Crops Conference will be held at the Southwest Technology Center, 711 W. Tamarack Road in Altus on Wednesday and Thursday. Cost is $25 for both days. Registration available at www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson or you can pay at the door.

A Winter Bible Study is scheduled Sunday, Jan. 14-17 at 5 p.m. at Martha Road Baptist Church at 20388 E. CR 158 off U.S. 283. The event is open to the public and will feature Dr. Heath Thomas, Dean of the Hobbs College at Oklahoma Baptist University. A free meal will follow the study. For more information call 580-482-3377 or visit www.martharoadbaptist.org.

Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) after school ministry is scheduled to recommence today at 3:15 p.m. BLAST is held Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th grade students in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework and Bible stories for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.