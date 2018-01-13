City calls public meeting for proposed recreational trail

Next Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., members of the public can attend a meeting held by the City of Altus to discuss a proposed recreational trail project on Falcon Road.

The project would connect Altus Air Force Base to the Altus Reservoir along Falcon Road. The City of Altus plan to present information about the project along with maps showing the proposed trail.

In a statement, Altus Parks and Recreation Department stated the City of Altus will be applying for a grant to supplement funding for the proposed trail.

Keith Weber of Civicus Group, working with the Altus/Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation, has been looking at recreational trails program grants to connect Altus Air Force Base front gate to Altus Reservoir, according to a statement that he gave at the Altus/Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation meeting held in December.

Weber said public comment and indication of partners associated with the project is significant criteria for obtaining the grant.

Currently, Falcon Road is the site of another reconstruction project. Work began on the Falcon Road Improvement Project in November 2017. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation expects the project to take approximately seven months to complete.

The City of Altus said comments and suggestions are welcome at the meeting held in the council chambers of the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St. Those who cannot participate due to disability can notify the Mayor’s office at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so the City can make accommodations. If signing is not the necessary accommodation, the City may waive the 48-hour rule. For accommodation call 580-481-2202.

Anyone unable to attend may submit comments and suggestions to Park and Recreation Director Chris Griffith by phone at 580-481-2265 or by email at cgriffith@altusok.gov by Jan. 18, 2018.