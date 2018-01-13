Animal ordinance creates distinction for altered animals

At a Jan. 2 meeting, the Altus City Council approved amendments to the City Code of Ordinances at the recommendation of the Altus Animal Welfare Committee.

The amendments create a surrender fee for animals brought to Animal Control. Individuals surrendering an animal defined as altered — spayed or neutered — can expect a $20 fee, while those surrendering an unaltered animal can expect to pay a $40 fee.

In a prepared statement, Altus Animal Control said the surrender fees are meant to encourage pet owners to find alternative homes for pets before considering turning them in at Altus Animal Shelter.

There are also revisions to the licensing program for cats and dogs. Altered animals qualify for an “A” license without a fee, but unaltered animals are classified under a “B” license that must be renewed annually for a $50 fee.

To obtain a license, the pet owner must present a current rabies vaccination certificate and documentation verifying alteration issued by a licensed veterinarian. Licenses can be obtained from the Animal Control Department at 2200 Enterprise Drive, Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Altus Animal Control states the fees are meant to encourage responsible pet ownership and improve conditions at the Animal Control facility, where an abundance of dogs has continued to be a problem.

In addition to changes in surrender fees and licensing, fines and penalties have also changed. The amended ordinance clarifies which violations and offenses will be brought forward to District Court.

• The City Code of Ordinances allows penalties for cruelty to animals in Sec. 5-58 that include a misdemeanor for any person convicted of:maliciously, or for any bet, stake or reward, instigates or encourages any fight between animals, with the exception of dogs, or instigates or encourages any animal, with the exception of dogs, to attack, bite, wound or worry another;

• keeping any house, pit or other places, to be used in permitting any fight between animals, with the exception of dogs, or in any other violation of Sec. 5-58; and

• carrying or causing to be carried in or upon any vessel or vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner, or so as to produce torture.

The City Code of Ordinances (Sec. 5-2: Penalty) also allows penalties for encouraging, permitting or allowing an animal owned or kept by a person to fight, injure, disable or kill a service animal used for the benefit of any handicapped person or for interfering with a service animal in any place where the service animal resides or is performing. The penalty upon conviction is a fine of at least $200 but not more than $750 plus court costs, court fees and other applicable fees, such as restitution for actual costs and expenses incurred as a direct result of any injury, disability or death caused to the service animal.

Changes made to the ordinance are effective Feb. 5, 2018, according to the City of Altus.

The Animal Ordinance can be read in its entirety at altusok.gov/153/Animal-Control. For more information, contact Animal Control at 580-481-2285.

Animal Control Officer Chance James calms Paddington at Altus Animal Shelter. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Chance.jpg Animal Control Officer Chance James calms Paddington at Altus Animal Shelter. Courtesy photo