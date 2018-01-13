Jackson and Greer counties Ag News

Red River Crops Conference set for this week

Don’t forget to mark those calendars for this week’s Red River Crops Conference in Altus at the Southwest Technology Center on Wednesday and Thursday. The first day will deal solely with cotton production topics such as national cotton updates, cotton markets, new herbicide technologies, boll-gard GMO updates, variety results and cover crop trial results.

The second day will focus on in-season crops and spring summer crop production management topics. Markets, converting row crop production land to perennial grass pastures, canola, wheat, sesame and grain sorghum are topics that will be addressed on day two. Registration cost for the conference is $25 and covers both days. You can pre-register at your Extension Office or pay at the door. To see or print a copy of the brochure you can also visit our websites at www.oces.okstate.edu/greer or www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson. This should be an informative and timely conference for local and area farmers.

In addition, at the end of conference day one, there will be a new formulation dicamba products (Xtendimax, Fexapan, Engenia) training. These products can be used in cotton and soybeans. Recently, these products became restricted use pesticides and require specific training for use and application.

Any applicator who is applying these products must go through this training. This includes any person who is driving the sprayer not just the holder of the private or certified applicators card. Again, this is specific product training and does not replace the state’s required private or certified pesticide applicator training for other applicable areas. The training will start at 4:30 p.m. and conclude by 5:45 p.m. and will be held at the WOSC Pioneer Heritage Center (just east of the Southwest Technology Center) at no cost to those attending and is open to both Oklahoma and Texas agriculture producers. Todd Baughman, OSU Row Crops Weed Science Extension Specialist, will present this training.

January Horticulture

• Remove leaves from cool-season grasses or mow with a mulching mower;

• Continue mowing cool-season lawns on a regular basis;

• Continue to control broadleaf weeds in well-established warm- or cool-season lawns with a post-emergent broadleaf weed killer;

• Keep all plants watered during dry conditions even though some may be dormant;

• Irrigate all plantings at least 24 hours before hard-freezing weather if soil is dry;

• Now is a great time to design and make structural improvements in your garden and landscape;

• Send for mail-order catalogs if you are not already on their mailing lists;

• Now is a good time to order those garden supplies, re-stock or supply yourself with tools, kneeling benches/seats, garden books and magazine subscriptions;

• Clean and fill bird feeders;

• Make sure indoor plants are receiving enough light, or set up an indoor fluorescent plant light;

• Till garden plots without a cover crop to further expose garden pests to harsh winter conditions;

• Visit our county extension office to obtain gardening fact sheets for the new gardening season; and

• Check last year’s garden records so you can correct past mistakes and then begin this year’s journal or calendar to keep current gardening records.