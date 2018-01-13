District names Robinson ‘Teacher of the Year’

If you’re suddenly having political or family culture discussions around the dinner table that your son or daughter tries to record on video, you might end up on the big-screen TV in Jessica Robinson’s class.

That because Robinson, the 2018 Altus Public School Teacher of the Year, presents issues to students and encourages them to engage their parents in topical discussions.

Altus High School Principal Jill Henderson attributes Robinson’s teaching success to her ability to keep students engaged, not only in the classroom but at home as well.

“There’s never a time when she’s not engaged with students,” Henderson said. “She’s always looking for new and fresh ways of reaching students.”

For example, for the last week, she’s been Tweeting information about net neutrality, what it means and how it affects Internet users. And most of those Tweets are after hours as students engage their friends and parents in discussions and report back to the entire class via Twitter which lights up their Twitter accounts as students fire up the discussion.

Robinson also Tweets real-time news, using a medium she said they are using anyway.

Robinson credits a Hollis High School English teacher with igniting a passion for learning in her that she transfers to her teaching fields which include the Advanced Placement Government class, an AP Literature class, a Holocaust class and a leadership class.

“For me, I want there to be action in their learning,” Robinson said. “I want them to have hands-on content that they create.”

In one class, she asks students to create “video clips” of their family culture. Students who might otherwise not feel comfortable speaking before a class may find it easier to provide a video clip.

To make the government class come alive, Robinson divides students into their choice of political parties as representatives in a mock legislature. They’re assigned to committees, draft bills, then debate and vote on the bills. Some students have even tried to filibuster and, at least once, have drafted an article of impeachment on Robinson who served as the executive branch.

Henderson said Robinson also teaches students responsible use of social media and encourages students to stay away from engaging in negative conversations.

Robinson, who has a master’s in history and a bachelor’s in English literature and cultural studies, said she was surprised to learn Thursday night that she was named district Teacher of the Year. That’s because teachers have to be in the district a minimum of five years to be considered. And each school building nominates a teacher for the honor and then the teachers submit a resume and write a short essay on what it means to be a teacher.

The district’s professional development committee then narrows the list to three finalists and the entire faculty in the district vote on the winner.

This is her sixth year in the district and her first year of eligibility for the honor.

Other finalists this year were Sharon Brown from the Altus Early Childhood Center and Shellie Howard from Altus Junior High School. Other building Teachers of the Year included Stephanie Tucker, Rivers Elementary School; Brooke Byrd, Altus Primary School; Denise Durrence, Altus Elementary School; and Monica Sexton, Altus Intermediate School.

The teachers of the year were announced and presented awards Thursday night during the district’s monthly board meeting.

Other honorees included the high school dance team for winning a state competition, Molly Little for being named to the All-State dance team and three All-State band students, Ethan Hasting, Uriel Perez and Asher Shoopman.

The board also named Kathy Darby as the principal of Rivers Elementary School beginning July 1. Current Rivers Elementary Principal Robbie Holder has been named assistant superintendent effective July 1.

