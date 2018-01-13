Community group works to improve health, wellness

If you participated in the Alzheimer’s event in November, the Kick the Habit Kickball Tournament in the spring, or if your child has participated in the annual Body Mass Index Project through his or her school, you’ve seen the work of a small network of community-minded people.

The Jackson County Community Health Action Team, pr JCCHAT, is a group of community members who have been working since 2002 to fulfill a vision for a healthy and safe community. And they fulfill that vision one project at a time.

JCCHAT members represent a wide range of nonprofit, municipal and private organizations including those dealing in health care; housing assistance; drug and alcohol rehabilitation; mental health services; foster care and adoption; public schools; and city government, to name a few.

Though they individually focus on different areas, they all have one thing in common: staying informed about community events and helping their clients learn about the help that is available was the overwhelming response, according to Chairwoman Liz Moon. The group met for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Moon is also the director of life services at Pathways in Altus. Life services provides counseling for expectant parents. Moon said her passion for healthy parents and babies is what brought her to JCCHAT and has kept her involved.

Vice Chairwoman Sabina Garrett is also child nutrition program director for Altus Public Schools. She said JCCHAT believes in the wellness and health of her students and their families as much as she does.

At the JCCHAT meeting, Treasurer Barbara Burleson reported that JCCHAT maintains its financial balance of $950.79. Burleson, who recently retired from her position as planning director for the City of Altus, said funds for JCCHAT come from nonprofit organizations who can help fund events and programs. There are no dues to be a member of JCCHAT.

JCCHAT also oversees five subcommittees: Tobacco, Alcohol and Substance Committee (TASC), which focuses on reducing the rate of tobacco consumption and substance abuse; Nutrition and Fitness Task Force, focusing on increasing the quality of health for Jackson County residents; Community Based Services, which focuses on enhancing a family culture; Community Health Team, focusing on providing trauma-informed care and finding connections for families in need; and Southwest Oklahoma Community Health Improvement Organization (CHIO), which focuses on increasing access to health care services.

The subcommittees reported their progress on Wednesday. While some subcommittees are still planning out their year, others were already in the middle of their first project.

Nutrition and Fitness Task Force reported that this year’s BMI Project has had a strong start. According to Jackson County Memorial Hospital Dietician Haley Babb, every participating child in Jackson County has been weighed and measured with the cooperation and support of their teachers.

Moon reported that Community Based Services held a Boys’ Bash in December that brought 125 sixth-grade boys together with firefighters, police officers, school security officers, airmen and other men of the community to promote building character and responsibility.

“Not everything that happens is good,” Moon said, “And if I’m going to live here, I want to make this the best place to live.”

Membership to JCCHAT and all subcommittees is open to those interested in community development.

The next JCCHAT meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Second Floor Conference Room at 1200 E. Pecan in Altus.

For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-477-4400.