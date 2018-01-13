Judge sets $100,000 bond on lewd molestation charges

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby.

David Revilla, 44 of Altus, was charged with two counts of lewd molestation. A court date is scheduled for Revilla on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m., with a $100,000 bond.

Kevin West, 45 of Altus, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. A court date is scheduled for West on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., with a $75,000 bond.

Anna Delosangeles, 45 of Altus, was charged with grand larceny in house or vessel. A court date is scheduled for Delosangeles on Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m., with a $25,000 bond.

Gavino Reyes, 21 of Altus, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A court date is scheduled for Reyes on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., with a $25,000 bond.

Samantha Burns, 37 of Altus, was charged with a motion to revoke on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance from 2014. A court date is scheduled for Burns on Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m., with a $15,000 bond.

Jamario Williams, 35 of Altus, was charged with domestic abuse. A court date is scheduled for Williams on March 9 at 10 a.m., with a $10,000 bond.

Initial appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

For those defendants who bond out of jail, court hearings are held at the Jackson County Courthouse on the third floor.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S.Main St. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.