Democratic gubernatorial candidate visits Altus

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson visited Altus Wednesday as part of what he’s calling his “take back Oklahoma tour.”

Edmondson, a former state Attorney General and legislator who hails from Muskogee, partially blames corporate lobbyists for putting the state in its current economic woes. In a meeting at The Altus Times, he said the horizontal oil drillers have been given a discount in payments for the Gross Production Tax, a 7 percent tax paid by vertical drilling oil producers.

He said the discount was meant to allow the horizontal technology to catch up with vertical drillers. “Technology no longer needs a subsidy,” he said. But he said lobbyists have had their way with the state Legislature.

“Our leaders have failed to stand up to corporate special interest lobbyists,” he said through a prepared statement. “If the shadows from the tall buildings downtown loom too large over our Legislature, as governor, I’ll bring the process into the light of day and let Oklahomans vote on a budget plan that supports the people’s priorities.”

Edmondson said the Legislature needs to put the state back on a solid foundation to fund education, health care, infrastructure and services for seniors.

He also favors a $1.50 cigarette tax increase, the funds from which could be earmarked for health care. Edmondson touts his leadership as Attorney General in creating the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust which included a Constitutional Amendment to direct money received from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with big tobacco be spent specifically on public health.

He said one of the state’s biggest mistakes was to reject Medicaid funds under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. By rejecting that money, he said, “We’re just giving that money away to other states.”

Other positions Edmondson said he supports or rejects:

• he’s against the current movement of moving public schools to a four-day schedule — a tactic many districts are considering to reduce costs of fuel for buses and utilities in the schools;

• he said the state needs to look at improving drug rehabilitation programs and mental health services which he said can reduce the number of inmates the state has to incarcerate and in turn save state revenue;

• he said the state needs to restore funding to the Department of Transportation, particularly from gas tax revenue that should be going to counties. He said the state has fallen behind in sustaining current highways and bridges; and

• he said teachers need a raise across the state. He said teachers can make an average of $19,000 a year more by moving to another state to teach.