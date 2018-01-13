Police investigate drive-by shooting

The Altus Police Department continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of West Liveoak Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 after the victim discovered vehicle damage. The victim told police that she was asleep and didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary on Monday night through Tuesday morning, but when she went outside late Tuesday afternoon, she discovered damage to her vehicle and home, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy.

While investigating, police found evidence of gunfire at the victim’s home. Investigators collected shell casings and a projectile from a wooden window frame outside the home.

Currently, police have no suspects and report no injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Altus Police Department or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.