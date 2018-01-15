OKC Zoo hires Altus alumna

Staff Report

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently announced the hiring of Altus High School graduate Tammy Burnett as director of human resources.

As director of human resources, Burnett leads and manages human resource services, policies and programs of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden with an overarching goal of creating a high performance internal culture emphasizing quality, productivity, goal attainment and job satisfaction in support of the zoo’s mission. She also oversees workforce recruitment and development.

Before joining the OKC Zoo leadership team in August, Burnett served as human resources manager for Empire Paper Company and the City of Wichita Falls, Texas. In these roles, she reduced employee turnover, lowered HR-related costs through the implementation of new technology, improved staffing metrics and ensured compliance with city, state and federal employment regulations. Burnett earned her Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science from Midwestern State University, a Master of Arts in Communication and a Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma.

“An organization’s success depends so much on its people and Tammy is a proven innovator who welcomes change,” Dwight Lawson, executive director/ceo, said. “The ideal human resources office effectively champions the organization and its mission while allowing employees to achieve job satisfaction. Based on her people-first mindset and history of achievement, I’m beyond confident in Tammy’s leadership.”

Growing up in a military family, Burnett’s family relocated often. She graduated from Altus High School in 1992 and would hone her HR skills at Jackson County Memorial Hospital. Later working in Texas, Tammy was active in the Society of Human Resource Management, the Texas Municipal Human Resources Association and was a member of the 2013 Leadership Wichita Falls Class. Though only relocating to Oklahoma City five months ago, Tammy was accepted into the Fall 2017 OKC Connect Class and looks forward to being even more active in the future. She is a resident of Oklahoma City.

