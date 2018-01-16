Cold or flu? Know the signs

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has addressed this cold and flu season by releasing information distinguishing the difference between the two illnesses. While both are respiratory illnesses, they are caused by different viruses, according to OSDH, and different symptoms accompany each.

According to OSDH, those infected with the virus that causes the common cold often experience symptoms that appear gradually and include fatigue and weakness, a mild to moderate hacking cough, stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat and mild to moderate chest discomfort.

Treatment for the common cold includes the use of an antihistamine, decongestant, pain reliever or fever reducer, rest and plenty of water. The common cold can be avoided with good hand hygiene including washing hands, avoiding close contact with anyone who has a cold and cleaning surfaces touched by an infected person. Infected individuals can avoid spreading the common cold by covering their coughs and sneezes and staying home from work when sick.

While the common cold, according to OSDH, does not usually cause severe health problems beyond sinus congestion, middle ear infections, and asthma, the flu may cause bronchitis, pneumonia, ear infections, sepsis and secondary bacterial infections that can lead to hospitalization.

Common flu, or influenza, symptoms appear suddenly, often within three to six hours of infection. Symptoms include 100 to 102-degree Fahrenheit fever lasting three to four days, headache, muscle aches and pains, moderate to a severe feeling of fatigue and weakness, severe and lasting cough and chest discomfort.

Those who believe they are infected with the flu virus should see a doctor as soon as possible, according to OSDH. Doctors may prescribe antiviral medicines along with the same treatments used for the common cold.

Through the Jackson County Health Department, individuals can be vaccinated annually to prevent becoming infected with the flu.

OSDH reports that approximately 231 people in Oklahoma have been hospitalized due to influenza and approximately four influenza-related deaths in Oklahoma have been reported since Jan. 3 and a total of 22 since the season began on Sept. 1.

The Center for Disease Control reports that children younger than age 5, and especially children younger than age 2 are susceptible to becoming infected with influenza. Adults age 65 and older and pregnant women up to two weeks postpartum are also at a higher risk of flu-related complications.

While the flu can cause complications, the CDC reports that most individuals infected with influenza report mild illness and recover in less than two weeks.

For more information call Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

