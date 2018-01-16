Posted on by

Honoring a world leader

High winds Monday, gusting to 35 mph, kept the flag posted at Tabernacle Baptist Church flying horizontal in front of the world art piece in front of the church. Flags were posted throughout the city in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday as schools, government offices and some businesses were closed. The civil rights leader, who would have turned 89 on Monday and who won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, was assassinated 50 years ago this year.


