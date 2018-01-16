Workshop offers teacher certification assistance

Becoming a state certified teacher usually requires a bachelor’s degree specializing in education, passing the Oklahoma General Education Test and the Oklahoma Subject Area Test, fingerprinting and a criminal history record search. The process takes about four years and approximately $300 in testing fees. But due to a teacher shortage, there are now more ways to achieve state certification.

The Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA) reported in August 2017 that, statewide, Oklahoma schools had 500 teaching vacancies despite the record number of emergency certified teachers and the elimination of more than 400 teaching positions.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, approximately 1,400 emergency teacher certifications have been issued this fiscal year, July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Through an Oklahoma Teacher Shortage Grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Cameron University is offering a free workshop for those interested in a career as a teacher that covers the multiple ways Oklahoma offers to gain teaching certification.

The CU (Cameron University) Become a Teacher workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Altus High School Cafeteria at 400 Park Ave. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can pre-register at www.cameron.edu/cu-become-a-teacher. Dinner will be provided for those who pre-register.

OSSBA reports that special education, high school science, high school math, middle school math and elementary teaching positions were the most difficult to fill in 2017, based on a survey completed by 300 Oklahoma school districts that serve about 78 percent of Oklahoma’s public school enrollment.

For more information or to pre-register for the CU Become a Teacher workshop, contact Nancy Boyer at the CU Department of Education at 580-581-2320 or CUTeach@cameron.edu.

