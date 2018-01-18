Here’s how to stop telemarketing calls

Have you ever heard your phone ring, gone to answer it and known immediately the voice you would hear on the other end would be a telemarketer? Maybe you won’t answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number. But did you know you can register with the Oklahoma Attorney General to stop unsolicited telemarketing calls?

The Telemarketer Restriction Act, passed in 2002, prohibits telemarketers from contacting Oklahomans on the Attorney General’s “No Call” Registry. But there are some exceptions. Though registering reduces the number of telemarketing calls receives, Oklahoma law provides exceptions for solicitations for:

• charitable or religious groups;

• political candidates and causes;

• not-for-profit organizations organized under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service code;

• face-to-face meetings between a salesperson and consumer; and

• solicitations from telemarketers with whom the consumer has an established business relationship formed in the preceding 24 months by a voluntary, two-way communication, including any inquiry or application.

Registration is free for consumers, and telemarketers who want to solicit business in Oklahoma must purchase the list and remove the names and telephone numbers from their list of potential customers.

You can register by phone statewide at 405-521-3921 or online on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s website at www.oag.ok.gov.You’ll be asked to provide your name, physical address, county and email address when registering. But registering with Oklahoma’s registry does not register individuals with the National “Do Not Call” Registry. Registration for the national list can also be found at www.oag.ok.gov.

After registering, telemarketers have 30 days to remove your name from their list of potential customers, so you may still receive calls within that window.

If you are already on Oklahoma’s “No Call” Registry and are still receiving calls not allowed by Oklahoma law, you can file a complaint on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s website. The form asks you to provide the name of the business or organization calling, the month, day and time of the call and the product or service being sold.

The Attorney General’s office may choose to bring a violation of the act to action or issue a fine for first and subsequent violations.

For more information visit www.oag.ok.gov.