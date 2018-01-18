Commitment and dedication orchestrate All State Band honors

Imagine the pride of knowing that in your first year as director of That Altus Band, your son would be named to the All-State Band, a select honor that narrows a list of 1,000 competitors to 20 percussionists.

Then, knowing that information and not telling your son until he reads his name on a list posted on a school billboard hours after the competition and receives acknowledgment the way all other competitors learn whether they made the All-State Band.

That happened when judges selected Ethan Hastings, an Altus High School junior, to the All-State Band last fall. And while his father, Jeff Hastings, became a bit emotional over it, Ethan kind of smiled and shrugged his shoulders.

“This was a special honor because he’s been here 25 years and this is his first year as director,” Ethan Hastings said about receiving the honor the first year his dad had become the director.

Ethan joined seniors Asher Shoopman and Uriel Perez, who are both repeat All-State selections. In fact, Shoopman doubled down, making All-State with two instruments this year, the trombone and the euphonium. Perez made the All-State selection for the tuba this year after winning the honor for the euphonium last year.

All-State selections, who come from all Oklahoma schools regardless of class size, are conducted following a competition in 11 statewide districts. After that competition, for the final round, the Oklahoma Music Educators’ Association, or OkMEA, provides music scores for each instrument and competitors have about four weeks to practice before going to the final competition, which was held at West Moore High School.

This week Jeff Hastings will join the three All-State selections for the OkMEA All-State Conference and Concert yesterday through Saturday in Tulsa. Jeff Hasting was elected vice president of the organization by his peers.

Ethan said he chose percussion in sixth grade because he was always around his dad who, early on, served as percussion coordinator for the district. For the competition, he had to perform on four instruments including the snare drum, the marimba (a type of xylophone), the four mallet marimba and the timpani, the type of kettle drum the all staters are standing around in the accompanying photo.

“This means a lot to me because we have not had another percussion All-State selection in 30 years,” Ethan said. “And, it’s the highest honor you can make in high school.”

Jeff Hastings said he can’t take all of the credit for Ethan because Ethan takes private lessons in Moore and Oklahoma City. But Ethan practiced for the competition about three hours a day outside of classroom activities and more than six hours a day on weekends. He said he wants to attend the University of Oklahoma to major in physical therapy while playing for the Pride of Oklahoma marching band.

For Perez, who picked up the euphonium in sixth grade because he couldn’t bring a tuba home to practice. still has to rent instruments from school but hopes the All-State honors translates into scholarship opportunities at the University of Tulsa or OU. He said Jeff Hastings has inspired him to become a music teacher and he plans to continue playing in marching bands.

And while Hastings and Perez might have had drawn out, longer sessions of practice, being selected once allowed Shoopman to learn how to practice better, especially since he competed in two events. “I learned what to practice so that I practice better, not longer,” he said.

Like the others, Shoopman joined the band in junior high, the seventh grade for him, while the others started in the sixth. He credits his improvement with the district’s strong band culture. “I needed to be around people playing better than me,” he said. As he rose through the ranks, he learned to become a leader and the responsibilities of making sure he carries on the traditions of how That Altus Band does things.

“I appreciate being a part of a successful organization with ensembles of high standards with a rich tradition of deep involvement in the community,” Shoopman said. He said he likes the idea of playing for a military band where he could travel the world and pay off his college debt after attending the University of Oklahoma. He praised Jeff Hastings and says he took a successful program and modified it a bit to fit his personality.

Jeff Hastings says he’s proud to take over the tradition that at least four directors before him have built in the community. And while technology might have changed other subjects, he says for the band, “it’s still an instrument in your hands with musicians trying to play emotions.”

He repeats a quote he’s heard that says, “music expresses emotions that words cannot.” By teaching students the love of music, he said he believes it creates a culture of students with compassion and emotion. Including his son, Ethan, who doesn’t get as emotional as he does.

Altus High School Band Director Jeff Hastings, left, and his All-State Band honorees Asher Shoopman, trombone, Ethan Hastings, percussions, and Uriel Perez, tuba. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-all-state-band.jpg Altus High School Band Director Jeff Hastings, left, and his All-State Band honorees Asher Shoopman, trombone, Ethan Hastings, percussions, and Uriel Perez, tuba.