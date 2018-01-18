Aging agency provides support, funding for elderly, caregivers

South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma have partnered to assist with funding direct services for people age 55 and older. SWODA AAA covers Beckham, Custer, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Roger Mills and Washita counties.

Types of services available include minor home repairs, wheelchair ramps, air conditioner window units or space heaters, and air conditioner or heater repairs.

Though funds for services will be limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, SWODA Director of Aging Services Anita Martines said the funding will help Oklahoma’s older population and relieve some of the stress placed on caregivers whose older relatives are turned down because of the lack of resource for needed help.

SWODA AAA Information Assistant Ada Vanderford said she receives calls daily from older people or their caregivers with needs, and many are told nothing is available to help.

Those who have desperate or unique needs are encouraged to file an application as soon as possible because those situations will be looked at on a case-by-case basis. Individuals can receive assistance once every three years.

SWODA AAA also provides a Caregiver Support Program that provides funds for respite services. Respite care is temporary institutional care of a dependent that provides relief to the usual caregivers. The Caregiver Support Program is for those caring for a loved one or family member who is age 60 or older who has difficulty performing at least two daily living activities such as eating, dressing, bathing, toileting or transferring or who needs supervision due to a cognitive or mental impairment.

The Caregiver Support Program also provides respite for grandparents and older caregivers who care for a relative child age 18 and younger. The caregiver must be a relative by blood, marriage or adoption who is age 55 or older.

For more information about the programs offered by SWODA AAA, call Vanderford at 800-627-4882.