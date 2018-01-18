County reports sales, use tax

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Tuesday because the county courthouse was closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

County Treasurer Renee Howard reported tobacco, sales and use tax from November 2017, appropriated for January.

Tobacco tax collection from the State of Oklahoma for Jackson County for November 2017 totaled $1,138, a total decrease of $191 from October 2017. County sales tax collection totaled $116,966, a total increase of $7,792 from October, and use tax collection totaled $7,407, a total increase of $653.

The board approved a memorandum of agreement with Jimmie Briscoe at the recommendation of District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler. The agreement allows Jackson County to enter a southeast quarter section of Briscoe’s property to clean and re-shape a waterway on the north side of East County Road 178 between South County Roads 206.5 and 207.

A transfer of appropriations in the amount of $12,000 from Commissary Capital Outlay to Commissary Maintenance and Operations was approved by the board for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The Jackson County Jail has a commissary where inmates can purchase items such as candy and soda. The profit made from the commissary helps to fund daily operations and maintenance of the jail.

The board declared the following equipment as surplus and eligible for auction: a 2001 Whitco hot water high-pressure washer, 2013 John Deere rotary cutter mower and a 1987 Davey rotary air compressor.

The board also approved monthly reports, blanket purchase orders, publication of commissioner’s proceedings for the month of December 2017, and claims.

The next regular session of the board of commissioners is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St.

For more information call 580-482-4420.