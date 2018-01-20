Vendors provide info to crop conference participants

Vendors took advantage of having about 380 farmers attend the Red River Crops Conference, a collaborative event involving researchers from Oklahoma State University and Texas A&M, Wednesday and Thursday at Southwest Technical Center.

The conference provided agriculture producers with relevant management information applicable to the local production area that will create and enhance the profitability of farm and ranch enterprises, according to information in a brochure promoting the event. It also allowed them to get certified in certain pesticide and herbicide applications.

The first day of the event focused on cotton while the second day focused on wheat and other grains.

Chad Soles, the Altus branch manager for Eco-Drip, a buried water application system featuring plastic tubing, said he talked to farmers at the event about how his system could save them money in the long run. Once installed, the sub-surface system, installed 12- to 14-inches underground, provides water and fertilizer to a crop’s roots where they’re needed. He said the system uses less water because it’s underground and not subject to evaporation or runoff, and, once installed, it’s less labor intensive because farmers don’t have to relocate above ground sprinkler systems.

Soles said the company has about 180 customers in southwest Oklahoma and regional areas of Texas. He highlights that the system pays for itself in three to four years with a life expectancy of at least 30 years. Some of the bells and whistles of the system include a moisture sensor and the ability to change everything with a smartphone.

At another booth across the aisle, Chris Shetley, a sales representative for ACG Materials, provided farmers with information about gypsum and limestone. He said limestone helps control the pH, or acidity, of soil while gypsum serves as an excellent source to control sulfur and calcium in the soil to better manage the salinity of the water. He said the conference helps him make contact with existing customers and meet new ones. This was his fourth year of hosting a booth at the event.

Ken Ferda, owner of FERDA Portable Seed Cleaning, LLC, came down from Medford to recruit new customers for his wheat seed cleaning business. His portable machinery uses a combination of air screens, length grades, gravity tubes and other systems to purify seeds farmers save for planting the next crop. This was his first year at the conference, but he said he’s trying to find customers who want to clean their wheat for storage for next year’s crop.

Part of his motivation to gain southwest Oklahoma customers is that while wheat is harvested in May and early June here, it’s harvested about a month later in northern Oklahoma where he’s located north of Enid and less than 20 miles from the Kansas state line. Without servicing other areas of the country, his investment in the seed cleaner sits idle.

While talking to a journalist at the conference, a local farmer told him a local seed cleaner advises customers to get in line because he has so many clients that he has a waiting list.

And while many were selling products, a representative of American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance, or AFR, was advising people of services the company provides. AFR used to be called Oklahoma Farmers Union when it was formed in 1905. It was instrumental in creating insurance for property, life, auto, farm property and dwellings as well as stored crops.

Pete McDaniels, an AFR Insurance field representative for southwest Oklahoma, said the company initiated the movement to build cooperatives in the 1920s where farmers could pool their resources and work together to minimize the costs of farming. He said the organization has a strong lobbying effort at the Oklahoma Legislature and at the federal level for Farm Bill legislation.

McDaniels said he was at the conference to remind farm families of the services the organization has including an agriculture leadership development program that addresses current issues facing farmers and ranchers.

There were about a dozen booths and farmers could visit the booths between sessions.

